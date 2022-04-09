Srinagar: Anger has swept across Kashmir after two sons allegedly murdered their father in cold blood and dump his body in Dal Lake.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said an unidentified dead body was found in the Dal lake near Akhoon Mohalla Foreshore road on April 7. Police station Nigeen fished out the body and shifted it to the hospital for medico-legal formalities. Subsequently, inquest proceedings under section 174 Crpc were initiated.

The deceased was later identified as Khurshid Ahmad Tota, 62, a resident of Elahibagh, Soura.

After medical formalities, the body was handed over to its legal heirs.

“Preliminary medical report revealed some marks on the neck, etc. During the investigation it came to fore that the deceased has been murdered by unknown persons who then threw the body into Dal Lake,” said police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accordingly, a case under section 302, 120 B, 201 of IPC was registered in Police station Nigeen and an investigation was taken up.

“Through circumstantial evidence, witnesses statements, CCTVs, and technical analysis it came into fore that the deceased was killed by his family members at their home on the evening of April 5 after some altercation,” police said.

Police said the body was kept at home for a day. “On the evening of April 6, they shifted the body in an I-20 vehicle and threw it into Dal lake. The two sons of the deceased have been arrested and the vehicle seized. Further investigation and arrests will follow,” police said.