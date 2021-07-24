Kansal inaugurates 1x10 MVA 33/11 KV station in Bandipora

Srinagar: Principal Secretary, Power Development Department, Rohit Kansal, on Saturday inaugurated 1×10 MVA 33/11 KV station at Nusoo in Bandipora as a part of activities being carried out under Azadi Ka Amrut Mahatsov.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad, MD, KPDCL Basharat Qayoom, MD JKPDC, Raja Yaqoob, Chief Engineer Projects, CGM (PFC) SS Rao, Consultant PFC, Mazhar ul Haque, Manager PR PFC, Gaurav Anand, SE Projects North, SE O&M North and other senior officers.

Pertinently, 33/11 kV Station at Nusoo, Bandipora is one among the two new 33/11 kV stations in Bandipora district under centrally sponsored scheme IPDS.

Speaking on the occasion, Rohit Kansal said owing to growing power demand of district Bandipora in general and town and adjoining areas in particular, an additional 33/11 kV station was required to ensure reliable and uninterrupted power supply. The total station cost including 33kV incoming and 11kV outgoing is Rs. 3.94 crore. The grid station will benefit 3062 consumers including 2572 domestic and 490 commercial.

Kansal said the commissioning of Nussu station has fulfilled long pending demand of the people and will help in a big way to streamline transmission and distribution of power in the district.

He said that the government is aiming to achieve larger goal of self-sufficiency in power sector. He stressed on putting concerted efforts towards achieving medium term target of providing reliable power supply to consumers with less power curtailment.