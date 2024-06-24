Justice Tashi visits child care institutions at Nishat

SRINAGAR: Justice Tashi Rabstan, Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority accompanied by Amit Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority, who is also holding the charge of Member Secretary, Juvenile Justice Committee, High Court of J&K and Ladakh today visited “Palaash” (Children Home for Boys) and “Pareesha” (Children Home for Girls) at Nishat, here to take stock of the improvements made in these Homes since his previous visit.

On his arrival at Pareesha, Justice Tashi was accorded warm welcome by Jahangir Bakshi, Secretary, DLSA, Srinagar, Satinder Kour, Superintendent, Pareesha and staff of the homes.

Justice Tashi interacted with 12 girls staying there and enquired about their studies and other activities of interest. The Superintendent Pareesha informed Justice Tashi about the various upgraded facilities provided at Pareesha like improved Computer room, open gym, facility of evening Tutor and proposal for installation of solar panel to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

The Home for Boys “Palash” situated adjoining to Pareesha having a capacity of 50 children was also inspected where 37 boys of different age groups were present. Similar facilities were available in the said Home. During an interaction with the children both at “Palaash” and “Pareesha”, Justice Tashi was informed by the children that they are being provided with nutritious and satisfactory meals. They further informed that they are being provided with books as well as sports equipment. However, the boys expressed the requirement of sportswear.

Regarding the visit of Medical officer Justice Tashi was informed that the doctor visits once a month upon which Justice Tashi expressed that the number of visits by the doctors need to be increased. He expressed satisfaction about the facilities and amenities being provided to the Children. On the occasion, the children of both the Homes volunteered to showcase their talent and sang songs and poems.

Justice Tashi appreciated the efforts of Social Welfare Department in providing satisfactory meals to the children besides maintaining cleanliness and required standard of living. This visit underscored the commitment of the J&K Legal Services Authority and the Social Welfare Department to the welfare of children in institutional care, ensuring they receive the necessary support and opportunities for their development.