Kashmir COVID crisis: Hospitals to rope in private labs to increase testing capacity

Jammu: Financial Commissioner Health & Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo Friday conveyed a meeting to review the preparedness of COVID-19 pandemic in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Principal Govt Medical College, Jammu, Mission Director National Health Mission J&K, Director Health Services Jammu, MD JK Medical Supplies Corporation Ltd, HoD Microbiology, GMC Jammu, and Nodal Officer for COVID-19 testing Jammu.

While Director SKIMS Soura, Principal Government Medical Colleges Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Doda, Kathua and Rajouri, Principal SKIMS Medical College Bemina, Director Health Service Kashmir, HoDs of Microbiology, SKIMS Soura, Microbiology GMC, Srinagar, Microbiology SKIMS Medical College Bemina and other concerned participated in the meeting via video conferencing.

The meeting discussed several issues regarding the COVID-19 scenario in J&K and the preparedness to combat the pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, Financial Commissioner impressed upon the principals of all the government medical colleges and hospitals to increase the testing capacity in the hospitals.

He also authorized them to contact private labs so that COVID-19 samples could be sent for testing.

He also directed to increase bed capacity in the hospitals for the patients of COVID-19.

He also directed the Principals of Govt Medical Colleges Anantnag, Baramulla, Kathua Rajouri and Doda to immediately start the COVID-19 testing.

He directed the Principals to send their staff for the technical training relating to COVID-19 at GMC, Jammu and Srinagar in order to gain expertise in COVID-19 testing.

He also stressed for enhancing COVID-19 testing for travellers and labourers entering J&K.

He also directed the Principal to send their requirement proposals so that the hospitals would remain readied for any situation to tackle the current pandemic.