Srinagar: In a momentous step aimed at rejuvenating Kashmir’s film industry and creating employment opportunities for the region’s youth, Arhan Bagati, the founder of KYARI, has embarked on a mission to bring major film projects to this picturesque area. Having successfully completed the filming of a movie in Kashmir for the first time in over three decades, Bagati is committed to tapping into the valley’s unexplored potential as a cinematic backdrop.

Under Bagati’s guidance, KYARI has been diligently working to foster opportunities for local talent and elevate the region’s presence in the entertainment industry. The visionary entrepreneur envisions a future where Kashmir becomes a prominent filmmaking hub and a hotspot for talent discovery.

In a recent photograph, Arhan Bagati was spotted alongside the esteemed actor and director Farhan Akhtar, the renowned filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra (known for directing blockbusters like “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag”), and the visionary producer Ritesh Sidhwani, the founder of Excel Entertainment. This gathering of creative minds underscores their unwavering commitment to harness the incredible potential of Kashmir’s natural beauty and rich cultural heritage for cinematic excellence.

Kashmir’s breathtaking landscapes and cultural richness have long captivated filmmakers. However, Bagati’s initiatives herald a new era, aiming not only to bring film projects to the region but also to empower the local community by generating employment opportunities and nurturing talent within the entertainment industry.

The success of the recent film shoot in Kashmir has rekindled the film industry’s interest in exploring the cinematic potential of the region.

