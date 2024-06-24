DC Sgr chairs District Level Aadhar Monitoring Committee meet

SRINAGAR: In order to achieve the saturation of Aadhar enrollment of target population of Srinagar, a meeting of District Level Aadhar Monitoring Committee was today held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat at Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex, here to review the overall status of enrollment.

At the outset, DC reviewed operation of Aadhar enrollment centers, verification pendency, population without Aadhar numbers, registration facilities at school, age group wise enrollment and updation of Aadhar after a gap of ten years.

On the occasion, DC issued a slew of directions to achieve the saturation of Aadhar enrollment of the entire population of the district.

He directed concerned Officers to conduct extensive enrollment camps in education institutions, health centres and mobilization of population so that the overall gap would be abridged in the district.

Regarding operationalisation of machines/ equipment provided to Hospitals, Banks, ICDS centres and other departments, he ordered enquiry to find out the reason for not using the equipment for enrollment at these institutions. He instructed CEO Srinagar to collect the details of the total number of students without Aadhaar numbers in private schools. While reviewing Sub-district wise pendency, DC directed concerned to expedite the verification of all pending packets within the due date.

Meanwhile, in order to review the progress of various sectors under Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) in the District, a meeting was also held today under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat at Conference Hall of the DC Office Complex, here. The DC also reviewed the online integration of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) data with Revenue Records of beneficiaries.