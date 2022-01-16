Srinagar: Covid-19 cases continued to skyrocket in Jammu and Kashmir as 3499 new cases have been reported while six persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.

They said that 1210 of the cases were reported from Jammu Division and 2289 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 359373.

There were also six deaths in the last 24 hours, three each from Jammu division and Kashmir Valley. So far 4567 people have succumbed to the virus and include 2221 in Jammu and 2346 in Kashmir.

Giving the district wise details of the fresh cases confirmed in J&K, the officials told GNS that Srinagar reported 614, Baramulla 463, Budgam 404, Pulwama 94, Kupwara 157, Anantnag 230, Bandipora 166,

Ganderbal 27, Kulgam 127, Shopian 7, Jammu 556, Udhampur 126, Rajouri 39, Doda 20, Kathua 163, Samba 112, Kishtwar 20, Poonch 67, Ramban 18 and Reasi 89.

A number these cases were confirmed at diagnostic laboratory of GMC Srinagar and GMC Anantnag.

Besides, they said, 470 Covid-19 patients recovered during the time—308 from Jammu Division and 162 from Kashmir. So far 338923 people have recovered, leaving active case tally at 15883 —6589 in Jammu and 9294 in Kashmir.

They said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said.

They also informed that 33419 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered during the time in J&K. (GNS)