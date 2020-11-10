Justice Attar appointed Chairman of J&K School Fee Fixation Committee

Srinagar: Government has appointed Justice (Retired) Muzaffar Hussain Attar as Chairman of Committee for Fixation and Regulation of Fee of Private Schools for a period of two years in Jammu and Kashmir.



The Committee for Fixation and Regulation of Fee of Private Schools is there to ensure that private schools don’t indulge in commercialization of education and undue profiteering.



The appointment of Muzaffar Hussain Attar as Chairman has come at a time when parents are up in arms against private schools that have been demanding school fee ignoring the hardships being faced by people due to abrogation of special status and ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.



As per an order issued in this regard on Monday, the appointment of Chairman shall take effect from the date he assumes the charge of the post in the Committee.

