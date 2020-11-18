Journalist, wife beaten to death in UP

Sonbhadra: A journalist, who worked as a correspondent for a Hindi daily, and his wife were brutally beaten to death in Barwadih village in Sonbhadra district, police said.

Victim Uday Paswan died on the spot while his wife, Sheetla, succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Varanasi on Tuesday.

The incident is a result of an old enmity with a former village head.

The deceased had approached the Kone police for security in view of threat to him and his family but no action was taken.

Three police personnel have now been suspended for dereliction of duty.

Superintendent of Police Sonbhadra Ashish Srivastava, said on Wednesday, “Inspector Kone police station, a sub-inspector and a constable have been suspended in this connection. Five of six accused persons have also been arrested while the main accused, Keval Paswan, who is also a former village head, is absconding.”

Uday and his wife Sheetla, who had been demanding security in view of the threat, had gone to the Kone police station on Monday morning to pursue their demand.

Late on Monday evening, when the couple was returning home on a motorcycle, they were attacked with sticks and rods.

The couple cried out for help but no one came forward.

Uday died on the spot and Sheetla was admitted with serious injuries and succumbed on Tuesday evening.

The body of Uday was sent for post-mortem.

Srivastava said, “On the complaint of Uday’s son Vinay Paswan, a named FIR against a former village head Keval Paswan, his wife Kaushalya, sons Jitendra, Gabbar, Sikandar and his representative Ekhlaq Alam has been lodged under sections 147, 148 and 302 of IPC.” He added that except Keval, all other accused have been arrested while raids are continuing to nab the main accused.

Regarding the enmity of Uday with Keval and his family, Vinay informed police that his father was also a farmer and worked as a correspondent with a Lucknow-based Hindi daily.

Uday had a land dispute with Keval since long and cases had been lodged against both the groups in 2016, 2018 and this year too.

Vinay said, “My father had also given a complaint in Chief Minister’s Janata Darbar in Lucknow. Despite directives issued from the Chief Minister’s Office, the Sonbhadra police did not pay any attention.”