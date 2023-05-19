Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir administration is going full throttle on the Mission Life campaign which aims to combat climate change and promote an environmentally conscious lifestyle in people.

Mission LiFE is India’s global initiative to fight climate change and promote sustainable living to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. The idea was first introduced at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow in 2021, emphasizing the importance of a mindful and deliberate lifestyle to reduce wasteful consumption.

It advocates for a circular economy, where the concept of reduce, reuse, and recycle is crucial to balance development, economic growth, and sustainability.

Conservator of Forests, Kashmir, South Circle, Irfan Ali Shah told The Kashmir Monitor that the mission makes everyone trustees of the environment, responsible for nurturing and preserving it.

“Its goal is to educate people and bring awareness amongst different sections of society on the need to protect the environment and prevent climate change,” Shah said.

Further, the forest department is stressing various actions during May 2023 to promote sustainability and create a positive impact on the environment.

These actions, according to Shah, are a part of the Mission Life campaign, and cover various aspects of sustainable living, including energy conservation, waste management, water conservation, and promoting eco-friendly practices. By implementing these actions, individuals and communities can contribute to a greener and more sustainable future.

“For example, we are encouraging the use of energy-efficient LED bulbs and tube lights in offices, residences, and workplaces. They can significantly reduce energy consumption. LED lights have a longer lifespan and consume less electricity, contributing to energy conservation and lower carbon emissions,” he said.

Similarly, he said, we are advocating for plastic-free zones, particularly in forest campuses, and displaying appropriate signage which can help reduce plastic waste.

“Likewise, we are promoting the use of stairs instead of elevators or lifts not only helps save energy but also promotes physical fitness. By encouraging individuals to take the stairs, energy consumption can be reduced, leading to a healthier lifestyle and decreased carbon footprint,” he said.

The mission also focuses on the use of bicycles for short-distance commuting as it helps reduce traffic congestion, lowers carbon emissions, and promotes physical activity.

“Creating safe cycling infrastructure and raising awareness about the benefits of cycling can encourage individuals to adopt this eco-friendly mode of transportation. Besides, we are aiming to educate drivers about efficient driving techniques, such as minimizing clutch usage, which can lead to fuel efficiency and reduced emissions,” he said.

Shah noted that the campaign is running presently in all the districts. “We are trying to involve all the stakeholders which include students, educationists, civil society members, NGOs, the marginalized groups like the Gujjar & Bakerwal community. Their collective efforts can together contribute towards adopting an environmentally conscious society and foster healthier and cleaner environments for present and future generations,” he said.