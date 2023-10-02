SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that new policies, greater transparency in governance, and a crackdown on cronyism have enabled the enterprises, Industries, and new-age businesses to grow.

A DIPR statement issued to the press said JK State Taxes Department Sunday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) for knowledge sharing and capacity building of the officers of the MoU State Taxes Department, in presence of Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha marking the beginning of a new partnership between ICAI and Jammu Kashmir.

In his Address LG Sinha sad that the support and assistance of the ICAI to the State Taxes Department in future policy making and various other aspects related to taxation will strengthen the ongoing reforms in ease of doing business and economy, he added.

At the inaugural session of the Capacity building programme on GST, the Lt Governor lauded the honest taxpayers for their contribution in development of J&K and shared the efforts of the government for creating a favorable environment for economy and business.

The GST revenue growth of Jammu Kashmir has been much higher than the national average and we have reasons to be confident about future prospects due to reforms we carried out in the last few years to accelerate economic growth with social equality, the Lt Governor said.

“New policies, greater transparency in governance and crackdown on cronyism have enabled enterprises, Industries and new-age businesses to grow. We have placed great emphasis to make the economy more competitive, increase the tax base, compliance and strengthen trust between citizens and the Government,” he said.

The Lt Governor appreciated the State Taxes Department for making tax-paying process seamless and friendlier in every district and spreading awareness on tax regime.

He urged the department and the citizens of the UT to play a constructive role in pushing forward to industrialisation and making J&K one of the engines of Viksit Bharat.

The Lt Governor also assured all the necessary support by the administration to the ICAI for establishing their Centre of Excellence in the UT.

The Lt Governor released the revised edition of GST Acts and Rules – Bare Law and felicitated the consumers under ‘Mera Bill Mera Adhikar’ campaign.