JAMMU, JUNE 08: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, along with G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, and Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State attended the Maha Samprokshanam of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams at Jammu, today.

ADVERTISEMENT

After paying their obeisance at the sanctity sanctum, the dignitaries attended the dedication ceremony of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, spread across over 62 acres of land, to the devotees.

G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism congratulated the people, J&K Government and all the devotees of Sri Venkateswara. The temple at Jammu will carry the message in the world that Kashmir to Kanyakumari, India is one. This will be a centre of spirituality and Sanatan traditions, he said.

It is the result of the devotion and commitment of the Lt Governor of J&K and Chairman and Board members of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams that Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple is completed in a short span. Now, the devotees of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi and other prominent religious places can also seek the blessings of Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Jammu, said the Union Minister.

Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha said the inauguration of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple is a historic moment in the Sanatan Journey of J&K and the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The dedication of Lord Venkateswara temple will strengthen religious tourism circuit in J&K. It will give a boost to spiritual tourism and a major fillip to the economic development and employment opportunities in the Union Territory,” said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor expressed gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi and Shri G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism for accelerating development and tourism promotion in J&K.

Hon’ble Union Home Minister, Amit Shah ji was expected to grace today’s occasion with his presence but due to some indispensable work, he couldn’t join us. He has conveyed his best wishes and told me his future event in Jammu will start only after paying obeisance to Sri Venkateswara Swamy, said the Lt Governor.

We are also grateful to the Shri.Y.V. Subba Reddy, Chairman, TTD and other Board members for the establishment of Sri Venkateswara’s temple on the land of spirituality and wisdom and to the people of J&K for their cooperation, he said. He also acknowledged the hard work of the workforce engaged in the construction of the temple.

Under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, Jammu Kashmir is witnessing faster economic development and revival of culture in Amrit Kaal. The Union Territory is touching new heights of glory, divinity and development in its eternal journey, observed the Lt Governor.

“The Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir is looking ahead, to a bright future. It is our collective responsibility to contribute to the task of socio-economic growth and to ensure participation and empowerment of the common man,” he said.

The Lt Governor said, along with the unprecedented development, the spiritual aspect of Jammu Kashmir is also scaling new heights.

The holy shrines of Sri Venkateswara, Baba Amarnath, Mata Vaishno Devi, Mata Sharda, Shiv Khori, Adi Shankaracharya Temple, Hazratbal and other prominent religious places and Sufi shrines in the UT will not only boost tourism but also develop Jammu Kashmir as the cultural-spiritual capital of the country, he added.

The Lt Governor lauded Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Shri Kailakh Jyotish & Vedic Sansthan and other organizations for their immense contribution in promoting Vedic culture and traditions.

I am confident Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams will develop a Ved Pathshala and Health Centre on priority, he added.

“Lord Venkateswara maintains this world and he is the very basis of existence. His divine blessings continue to guide the journey of Atam-Nirbhar Bharat and ensuring peace and prosperity in the lives of people,” the Lt Governor said.

Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State, while speaking on the occasion, said the historic day will script a new milestone in the development journey of J&K UT.

This Vikas Tirth is a celebration of India’s unity in diversity and also signifies Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji’s vision of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, he added.

Y.V. Subba Reddy, Chairman, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Trust Board expressed gratitude to the Government of India and the Lt Governor led UT Government for their support and cooperation. I pray to Lord Venkateswara to bless the people of Jammu Kashmir with love, peace and prosperity.

Bharat Bhushan, Chairman DDC Jammu; Sh Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member Parliament; Sh Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; TTD board members, senior officials of Police and Civil administration, religious heads, political leaders and devotees in large numbers attended the historic inaugural ceremony.