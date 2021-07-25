J&K ‘Mission Youth’ invites applications for LG’s Super-75 scholarship

Srinagar: Mission Youth, Jammu and Kashmir has invited applications for award of Lieutenant Governor’s Scholarship for meritorious girl students.

The scholarship of Rs 1 Lakh shall be provided for post-graduate courses in universities and colleges.

CEO Mission Youth and Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, informed that in line with announcement made by the Lt Governor for scholarship to support underprivileged girl students to pursue higher studies the Mission Youth society after obtaining approval from Finance Department has issued detailed guidelines for LG’s Super-75 Scholarship and invited applications from meritorious girl students.

Dr Shahid further informed that scholarship of Rs One Lakh each will be awarded to 75 meritorious girl students for pursuing post graduation and advance studies courses in Government recognised and affiliated colleges and universities. The screening of candidates will be done based on the online applications received till the notified cut off date.

Pertinently, the LG’s Super-75 scholarship is aimed at providing financial support to meritorious girl students belonging to marginalised sections of society for pursuing their academic aspirations. The eligibility criteria included domicile of J&K Union Territory, below 30 years of age, belonging to Below Poverty Line / Priority Household category. The scholarship will be provided to students for PG courses including studies and research. Only regular mode courses would be covered under the scheme

Mission Youth has further notified that 10% scholarship quota has been reserved for girl students having lost any of the parent or bread-earner family member in insurgency related incidents subject to fulfilling other criteria of eligibility. Further, 4% scholarships have been reserved for specially abled girl students under PwDs (People with Disabilities) with physical disability of 40% or more regardless of family income.

The applicants can register on Mission Youth portal http://www.jkyouthportal.in. A special form has been created on the portal for filling online application for uploading supportive documents related qualification and eligibility. The last date for registering for the scholarship is 2nd August 2021.

Officer on Special Duty, Mission Youth, Tabish Saleem has been designated as nodal officer for the scholarship scheme.