J&K Govt warns mutton dealers with FIR, sealing of shops if new rates, quality violated

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government Thursday asked the retail mutton dealers in the valley to strictly adhere to the newly fixed rates and warned them of strict action including lodging of FIR and sealing of shops for any violations including less weight and poor quality.

As per an order issued by Director Food Civil Supplies and CA Department, Bashir Ahmad Khan, the newly fixed rates per kilogram of dressed mutton—535 without offal and Rs 490 with 100g offal—were issued following representation by wholesale and retail Mutton dealers and in view of reports submitted by two official teams.

He said the issue of revision of Mutton rates was discussed by the Chairman (Rate Fixation Committee) i.e. Divisional Commissioner Kashmir with other members and stakeholders on 27 February 2021 but remain inconclusive.

“The issue was discussed by the Chairman with stakeholders again on 17March 2021 and in view of separate Affidavits furnished by wholesale/retail mutton dealers to abide by the Government instructions/rate list, the new rate was decided and accordingly notified today,” reads the order.

The Director said that all the wholesale mutton dealers who are importing the livestock from outside state are hereby directed to complete the formalities regarding their wholesale mutton licenses within 15 (fifteen) days positively from today “failing which action in view of SRO – 176 dated 29-06-20 09 shall be invoked and livestock imported illegally shall be confiscated and auctioned thereof.”

“Besides, he said, the retail mutton dealers are directed to display the rate lists in their shops and strictly adhere to the rate list issued by the Government and in case anybody resorts to violation of rate list, other violations including less weight, poor quality, etc. shall be dealt strictly as per law which includes lodging of FIR and sealing of their shops as and when required,” he added.