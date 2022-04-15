JEE Advanced 2022 has been rescheduled. The IIT entrance was scheduled to be held on July 3 and will now be held on August 28. The IIT entrance has been postponed after the JEE Main 2022 dates were changed. Since the JEE Main session 2 will now be ending on July 31, JEE Advanced had to be pushed to a later date. Only those who clear JEE Main and rank in the top 2.5 lakh are eligible to take JEE Advanced.

As per the revised schedule, JEE Advanced 2022 will be held on August 28 in two shifts. Paper 1 will be held from 9 am to noon and paper 2 from 2:30 to 5:30 PM. The registration process too will begin on August 7 and conclude on August 11. The result for IIT entrance will be declared on September 11.

Not just those who clear JEE Main 2022 but students who were eligible to appear for the IIT entrance – JEE advanced – in 2020 or 2021 also will be eligible to take the exam this year.

Further, considering the prevailing pandemic situation due to COVID-19 in India and abroad, Joint Admission Board (JAB) has decided not to conduct the JEE Advanced 2022 in any foreign centres/countries. The foreign national candidates, however, may appear for JEE Advanced 2022 examination at an Indian center at their own expense, the official notice stated.

Through JEE (Advanced), IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a bachelor’s, Integrated master’s, bachelor-master dual degree in engineering, sciences, or architecture.

IITs are also offering supernumerary seats created for female candidates for improving the gender balance in the undergraduate programs IITs. The number of supernumerary seats in various programs will be decided by individual IITs ensuring that every institute has at least 20 per cent female enrolment in undergraduate programmes.

Candidates who are not citizens of India, OCI/PIO card holders are treated as foreign nationals. Seats allotted to such foreign national candidates are supernumerary with a cap of 10 per cent of the total number of seats in every course.