Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Diploma Trainee (Electrical), Ladakh Region, Diploma Trainee (Civil), Ladakh Region, and Diploma Trainee (Electrical), Kashmir Region.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 21 March 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 20 April 2022

PGCIL POWERGRID Recruitment 2022 Posts

Diploma Trainee (Electrical), Ladakh Region – 9 Posts

Diploma Trainee (Civil), Ladakh Region – 2 Posts

Diploma Trainee (Electrical), Kashmir Region – 5 Posts

PGCIL POWERGRID Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Education Qual Diploma Holder, Other Qualifications

Diploma Trainee (Electrical), Ladakh Region – 3 Years Diploma from recognized Technical Board/ Institute with minimum 70% marks for UR/EWS and pass marks for ST and Ex-SM candidates.

Diploma Trainee (Civil), Ladakh Region – 3 Years Diploma from recognized Technical Board/ Institute with minimum 70% marks for UR candidates.

Diploma Trainee (Electrical), Kashmir Region – 3 Years Diploma from recognized Technical Board/ Institute with

minimum 70% marks for UR.

POWERGRID Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Diploma Trainee (Electrical), Ladakh Region -27 years for UR/EWS, 32 years for ST

Diploma Trainee (Civil), Ladakh Region – 27 years for UR

Diploma Trainee (Electrical), Kashmir Region -27 years for UR

PGCIL POWERGRID Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The Selection Process for respective posts consists of Written Test/ Computer Based Test only. Written Test/ Computer Based Test shall be of Objective Type of two hours duration consisting of two parts:

Part-I consists of Professional Knowledge Test with 120 questions having specific questions of respective discipline.

Part-II consists of Supervisory Aptitude Test with 50 questions on vocabulary, verbal comprehension, quantitative, Aptitude, reasoning ability, ability to determine data sufficiency, interpretation of graphs/charts/tables, numerical ability etc.

All questions carry equal marks. Wrong and multiple answers would result in negative marks of 1/4.

Exam Test Centers

The Computer Based Test is expected to be conducted at Srinagar/ Jammu/ Chandigarh. No change of test center will be allowed subsequently. Jammu Kashmir Power Grid fresh Vacancies 2022: Apply here