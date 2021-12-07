Chandigarh: Who will you prefer, mutton dish or husband?

The question haunted a vegetarian husband so much that he approached a newspaper columnist fearing his wife’s love for mutton was so much that she may end up choosing non-vegetarian food over him.

In the column, the vegetarian man wrote about how he married a girl who comes from a “caste” that eats vegetarian food.

However, he found out she was having a ‘secret affair’ with mutton.

“It’s mutton or me,” he issued an ultimatum to his wife. He said his wife had promised to give it up after the wedding. However, the man said he recently found out that she continued to eat meat “secretly”.

Later, the wife said that she loved mutton and that she cannot live without it. So he decided to approach the newspaper columnist for help.

The viral post was shared on Twitter by a journalist.