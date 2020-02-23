Lead Stories
It is Jammu NC versus Kashmir NC!
Srinagar, Feb 23: Split is wide open in National Conference (NC) after Central Secretary from Jammu Rattan Lal Gupta wrote a letter to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) expressing willingness to participate in the now-deferred Panchayat polls if detained leaders are released.
Sources said NC leaders from Kashmir province are not happy with their Jammu counterparts for bypassing the leadership and taking decisions without “authorization”. Under rules, key policy decisions including participating in the elections have to be authorized by the Working Committee.
Since all the three top leaders –President Farooq Abdullah, Vice-president Omar Abdullah and General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar – are in jail, nobody has the authority to take any policy decision unless authorized. Plus additional general secretary Mustafa Kamal is also under house arrest.
Sources said no leader from the valley was consulted before the letter was sent to CEO. “We are not concerned about the contents of the letter. We just want to know whether the letter was authorized by any of the top leaders or working committee or core group”, said a top leader.
In his letter, Gupta had said that NC being “strongly votary of democratic process wishes to participate, but it is practically impossible for the party in view of the fact that the top leadership including Farooq, Omar and Sagar are detained under Public Safety Act”.
“It is not necessary that I need to consult people before writing a letter. I am the Central Secretary of the party. I have written the letter. Procedure is that Central Secretary can write a letter and I wrote to Election Commission. What is wrong in it? Shall I have to ask the world whether I should write a letter or not. I am an office bearer and I have written a letter”, Gupta told The Kashmir Monitor.
Additional General Secretary of the NC Mustafa Kamal, however, tried to play down the matter saying there is no evidence that the letter was written in the first place.
“I am under house arrest. I can’t give you any information whether the letter was sent or not. Basic thing is that the Working Committee has to decide it. Three main leaders, president, vice president and general secretary, are under detention. Other aspect is that they might have given recommendation for which party headquarters will respond. How can I respond sitting in the house?” he asked.
Senior NC leader and MP from Anantnag Justice (retd) Hasnain Masoodi said he can’t comment since he does not know anything about it. “I can’t comment. Please appreciate that I am not the author of the letter”, he said.
Lead Stories
Bukhari’s ‘Apni Party’ constitution in making
Srinagar, Feb 23: Former minister Altaf Bukhari and his team are in the process of framing the constitution of ‘Apni Party’, the third front being formed to kick-start the stalled political process in Kashmir, courtesy Centre’s detention of major political players.
“The draft constitution has entered its final stage and is awaiting approval. We will declare our party anytime as all the formalities have been completed,” Bukhari said in an exclusive chat with The Kashmir Monitor.
‘Apni Party’ is meant to work as a third front to resume political activities in Kashmir at a time when three former CMs and other major political leaders are facing PSAs and detention since August when J&K simultaneously lost its statehood and special status.
Bukhari, a former PDP Minister, has been busy lately in garnering support of those political leaders, who managed to remain free, possibly in lieu of their silence.
On Saturday, Bukhari met BJP National General Secretary, Ram Madhav in Gulmarg, who, interestingly, a day after said that he wants the situation in Jammu and Kashmir to become conducive for normal political activity to resume.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, senior Congress leader and former MLA Bandipora Usman Majeed resigned from the party to join hands with Bukhari.
Besides Usman, Bukhari’s team, so far, includes former MLA Ghulam Hassan Mir, and former PDP leaders Dilwar Mir, Javaid Beigh, Noor Muhammad Shiekh, Rafi Ahmad Mir, Abdul Majeed Paddar, and Abdul Raheem Rather.
The buzz of a ‘third front’ was further confirmed when in January these former MLAs met Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu and envoys of 15 countries during the latter’s visit to Kashmir.
Bukhari said his party will differentiate itself from the mainstream parties through its “agenda of working to solve the issues of people”.
“After August 5, people lost their hopes as economy, development took a back seat. Our party will raise issues like providing domicile rights over land and jobs, releasing of political leadership from detention, protecting J&K Bank’s autonomy,” he said.
“We are not hereditary politicians but common people. Apni Party is a party run by common people for common people. When we thought of its name, we considered interests of all the regions,” he said.
Congress leader Majeed also confirmed his association with Bukhari and said they are going to work together “for betterment of people.”
“Yes, I have resigned from Congress as the party has a specific agenda which is no different from that of BJP. I just needed a free space to work for the betterment of people and decided to quit the party. We are many former MLAs who are with Altaf Sahab,” he said.
Lead Stories
Usman quits Cong to join Bukhari
Srinagar, Feb 23: Congress leader and former Bandipora legislator Usman Abdul Majid Sunday announced his resignation from the party.
Usman is one of the nearly two dozen leaders who have joined hands to structure a new political podium in Jammu and Kashmir led by former minister Altaf Bukhari, which would likely be formed in the first week of March.
Usman has announced his resignation during a convention in Bandipora on Sunday.
“Yes, I am resigning from the party because Congress is no different agenda as it has its own particular agenda. I want to work freely for my people,” he told The Kashmir Monitor.
Asked if he was joining Altaf’s upcoming party, Usman said: “Yes I am with Altaf Sa’ab.”
Usman said that he will send his resignation to the party on Monday.
Addressing the convention, Usman lashed out at Congress saying it was is “because of it that the people of Kashmir have been suffering from last 70-years.”
“This party is behind the sufferings of Kashmir people,” he said.
Referring to Altaf Bukhari’s ‘Apni Party, Usman said the new party will be floated very soon.
“Regional parties including National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party misled people here over self-rule and autonomy. People in Kashmir are suffering because of their misdeeds,” he said.
He accused Congress of ‘double speak’ and claimed the party leadership was never sincere to the people of the Jammu and Kashmir.
“They would speak one language in Delhi, other at Jammu and quite contrasting in Srinagar,” he said.
Usman said like-minded people have already joined hands for the new party.
“The party which is being floated is not backed by BJP. Linking our new regional force with BJP is totally baseless and concocted,” he said.
Lead Stories
Want normal political activity to resume: Madhav
Srinagar, Feb 23: BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday said that everyone in his party wants the situation in Jammu and Kashmir to become conducive for “normal political activity” to resume.
“Keeping the situation of J&K in mind, the government has invoked certain Sections for the detention of some leaders there. When the situation improves and things normalise, everybody will be allowed to do their political activity. We all want the situation in Jammu and Kashmir to become conducive for normal political activity to resume,” Madhav told ANI.
Ram Madhav’s response comes days after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that he was praying for the early release of the three former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir who are currently under detention.
Latest News
Education; most potent means to achieve peace: Advisor Sharma
Advisor to LG, K. K. Sharma, today said that education is the means by which peace can be achieved and...
Usman Majeed resigns from Congress
Bandipora: The former Bandipora legislator Usman Majeed on Sunday resigned from the Congress party, saying that the formal resignation letter...
Donald Trump kick-starts India visit on Monday to further solidify Indo-US ties
New Delhi: US President Donald Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and top brass of...
We all want situation in JK to become conducive for normal political activity to resume: Madhav
BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday said that all the people in his party want the situation in...
‘It’s an honour’: PM Modi tweets ahead of Donald Trump’s India visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday welcomed US president Donald Trump ahead of his two-day visit to India as the...
VIDEO: I-League: Real Kashmir seek home comfort against Indian Arrows
Real Kashmir FC would be looking to overturn their slump in form against Indian Arrows in an I-League clash here...
Pakistan violates ceasefire at LoC in Kupwara
SRINAGAR: Pakistan violated ceasefire when it resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling from across the Line of Control (LoC) in...
J&K road accidents have touched alarming proportions: Altaf Bukhari
SRINAGAR, February 23: Former finance minister Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari has expressed deep shock and grief over the loss of precious...
JK on path of positive, constructive environment: Naqvi
New Delhi: Following the announcement of the introduction of the Domicile Act and the Land Act in Jammu and Kashmir,...
Kashmir people happier after govt’s Article 370 move: Nadda
BJP president J P Nadda said the people of Kashmir are happier after the Central government abrogated Article 370. He...