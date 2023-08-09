Suppose you are working on an urgent assignment, and the power goes off. You are relieved that you have an inverter to help you in these scenarios. However, even the inverter battery drains out in a few minutes, and you have no power backup supply. This unfortunate circumstance will leave you feeling deeply irritated and inconvenienced, reminding the need to maintain the longevity and efficiency of the inverter battery.

ADVERTISEMENT

You must have timely inverter battery maintenance sessions to avoid such troublesome circumstances. Regular maintenance is essential for maximizing the battery’s performance and preventing unexpected breakdowns. Today, this blog will serve as a guide to the best practices for maintaining an inverter battery. It will help you maximize your investment and have a smoothly flowing, uninterrupted power backup supply.

Regular Inspection and Cleaning

To begin with, it is essential to regularly inspect your inverter battery for any signs of damage or corrosion. Inspect the terminals, cables, and overall battery condition. You must clean the terminals with a mixture of baking soda and water. It will remove any accumulated dirt or corrosion on the inverter battery. Now, rinse it with clean water, ensuring they are completely dry before reattaching the cables. By performing regular inspections and cleaning, you can prevent any potential issues and ensure optimal battery performance.

Adequate Ventilation

Ensure that the inverter battery is stored in a properly ventilated area, away from direct sunlight and any sources of heat generation. This will facilitate effective heat dispersion, preventing the accumulation of excessive temperatures that can negatively impact the battery’s performance and longevity.

Regular Recharging

The inverter battery is designed to be discharged and recharged. It is essential to follow the recommendation provided by manufacturers regarding the depth of discharge and recharge cycles. It is advisable to abstain from deep discharges, significantly reducing the lifespan of the inverter battery. Keep in mind to recharge the battery right after a power outage. It ensures the battery remains in an ideal state and performs better.

ADVERTISEMENT

Avoid Overloading

Overloading the inverter battery can lead to excessive strain and reduced lifespan. Ensure to calculate the power requirements of your appliances and select an inverter battery that can handle the load effectively. Distribute the load evenly across multiple batteries if required. By avoiding overloading, you can prevent unnecessary wear and tear, ensuring your battery lasts longer.

Protection from Extreme Temperatures

Extreme temperatures can have a detrimental effect on an inverter battery. Under high-temperature conditions, the battery can undergo accelerated chemical reactions that may lead to faster battery degradation. On the contrary, extremely low-temperature conditions can also reduce the capacity and efficiency of the inverter battery. To ensure maximum protection of your battery, shield it from such extreme temperature conditions. You can do it by placing the inverter in a temperature-controlled environment.

Regular Water Topping

For an inverter battery that requires water topping, it is essential to check the water levels regularly. Top up the battery with distilled or demineralized water in case the water levels decrease. While topping, be careful not to overfill the battery cells. It can cause electrolyte spillage and damage. Maintaining the right water levels is advisable, preventing the inverter battery from drying out and ensuring longevity.

Timely Replacement

In addition to regular maintenance, an inverter battery has a limited lifespan. It is essential to track the age and performance of the inverter battery. At the end of the battery lifespan, it may charge effectively or provide sufficient backup power. It is recommended to replace the battery within the specified timeframe by the manufacturer.

Following these practices for inverter battery maintenance can help you extend the lifespan of your battery and optimize its performance. A well-maintained inverter battery guarantees a reliable power backup. You must invest time and research in maintaining your inverter battery. Before purchasing an inverter battery online, thoroughly research reputable brands like Luminous. With a variety of inverters, they ensure your reliable power backup systems. Visit the website today.