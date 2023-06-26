Srinagar: More than 50 religious scholars have joined forces with the Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (IMHANS), Kashmir to combat the spread of substance abuse in the valley.

Drug abuse in Kashmir has reached alarming proportions. A recent study conducted by the Department of Psychiatry at Government Medical College Srinagar has revealed that around 33 thousand syringes are used to inject heroin by drug abusers in Kashmir on a daily basis. The research found that “heroin” is among the most common drugs used by these abusers.

To help curb the drug menace, Drug De-addiction Center, IMHANS, Kashmir has collaborated with the Islamic scholars from the J&K Waqf board.

“Religious places play a vital role in the dissemination of information about the issues, so conducting a capacity building program with religious scholars will help in dealing with the issue in terms of prevention and referral mechanism,” Member Waqf Board, Syed Mohammad Hussain told The Kashmir Monitor.

Religion and spirituality have been recognized globally as effective tools in preventing and treating substance abuse, he said.

“Our religion not only guides us on the right path but research studies from around the world also support this notion. A 2009 study reveals that religion plays a role in influencing substance use and recovery by promoting moral values, providing opportunities for skill development, establishing support groups, and fostering social connections. This implies that faith-based organizations in the valley can work together with other groups to prevent drug and substance abuse,” he said.

Hussain emphasized that they always have a larger audience to deal with, so they can act as frontline counselors. “The Islamic scholars can dedicate a few minutes to social evils in their sermons so that information can reach a large population.”

Dr. Yasir H Rather, Professor at IMHANS said the tie-up with religious leaders was a much-needed step. Religious scholars can play a vital role in reshaping public discussions about the drug menace by emphasizing prevention and treatment instead of punishment. This aligns with the religious belief in the potential for personal and community behavioral change.

“Religious heads should actively local religious leaders and assist them in offering counseling to individuals and families dealing with alcohol and drug problems,” he said.