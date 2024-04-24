Army Conducts Training for 1104 J&K Police Officers and Trainees in Doda

In a significant stride towards enhancing security and fostering peace in the region, the Army in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Police has undertaken joint training activities aimed at increasing synergy, interoperability and understanding the strengths along with the ethos and culture of each other.

Indian Army is training 1,104 J-K Police officers and Trainees including ladies at Corps Battle School at Bhalra village in Doda.

At the White Knight Corps Battle School located in Bhalra, a fresh batch comprising 62 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) & 1,042 trainee Police Sub Inspectors (SIs) probationers are being trained. This batch includes 19 lady DSPs and 109 women SIs.

A women trainee sub-inspector who is undergoing training said that they are learning to deal with Improvised explosive devices (IED).

“Through these joint exercises with the Indian army, we are getting to know how to deal with IEDs and how to fuse them. New IEDs are coming with new technology…so we are getting training on it,” a police official told ANI.

The objectives of the training are synergy between the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, mutual understanding of both forces in Counter Terrorism Operations, interoperability and case studies of post operations, and preparation for current and emerging security challenges. (ANI)

