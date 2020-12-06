India vs Australia 2nd T20 : India beat Australia by 6 wickets, seal series 2-0

A well made fifty from Shikhar Dhawan and a fiery cameo from Hardik Pandya guided India to a terrific 6-wicket win in the 2nd T20I against Australia on Sunday in Sydney.

With this win, the visitors have taken a 2-0 unassailable lead in the 3-match series. In pursuit of 195-run total, Shikhar Dhawan top scored with 52 off 36 balls and captain Virat Kohli played a 40-run knock off 24 balls.

Pandya, who bagged the man of the match award, blasted 2 sixes and 3 fours, scoring an unbeaten 42 off 22 to finish the game on a winning note.

Earlier, Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl. Wade, who led the Australian side in the absence of Aaron Finch, top scored with 58 off 32 balls. For India, T Natarajan continued with his fine forma and returned with the figures of 2/20 in four overs.