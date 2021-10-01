India Post GDS recruitment: 266 vacancies in Jammu and Kashmir circle; know how to apply

Jammu and Kashmir postal circle has invited applications for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) vacancies. The application process began on September 30.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of India post at www.appost.in.The last date to apply is October 29.

India Post GDS recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 266 vacancies for the posts of Gramin Dak Sevak, Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevaks.

India Post GDS recruitment age limit: The candidates applying for the above-said post should be between the age of 18 to 40 years as on September 30.

India Post GDS recruitment application fee: Candidates belonging to the UR/OBC/EWS Male/trans-man category have to pay a fee of Rs.100 as application fee (check details in notification). The application fee is exempted for all female/trans-woman candidates, all SC/ST candidates, and all PwD candidates. Candidates can pay the application fee through both online mode and offline mode.

India Post GDS recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of India Post at appost.in

Register yourself

Pay the application fee of ₹100

Fill the application form, upload your documents and submit post preference

Keep the hard copy of same for future use

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details on the notification below: