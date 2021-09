India’s COVID-19 infection tally rose by 42,766 in a day to reach 3,29,88,673 while the number of active cases touched 4,10,048, according to the Union health ministry data updated.

The death toll climbed to 4,40,533 with 308 more people succumbing to the viral disease, showed the data updated at 8 am.

India’s active COVID-19 cases have increased to 4,10,048.