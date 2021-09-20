India logs 30,256 new Covid-19 cases, active cases decline by nearly 14,000

India registered 30,256 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours on Monday. This is 1.7 per cent lower than what was recorded the previous day on Sunday. The country’s cumulative Covid caseload now stands at 3,34,78,419.

India’s active caseload declined by 13,977 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing it to 3,18,181 at present.

On Monday, the country also logged 295 Covid fatalities in 24 hours, increasing the total reported toll to 4,45,133.

In better news, a total of 43,938 patients recovered from Covid-19 within the same 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 3,27,15,105 across the country. India’s recovery rate now stands at 97.72 per cent.

A total of 11,77,607 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the same period of 24 hours.

The five states which registered the most number of cases on Monday are Kerala with 19,653 cases, Maharashtra with 3,413 cases, Tamil Nadu with 1,697 cases, Andhra Pradesh with 1,337 cases and Karnataka with 783 cases.

Of the new cases reported on Monday, 88.86 per cent were registered in these five states alone, with Kerala responsible for 64.96 per cent of the new cases.

The maximum Covid-19 casualties on Monday were reported in Kerala (152), followed by Maharashtra with 49 daily deaths.

India administered a total of 37,78,296 Covid-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of doses administered across the country under the nationwide vaccination drive to 80,85,68,144.