India, China hold corps commanders level talks amid massive deployment

New Delhi: Over thousands of Indian Army men stand a few meters away from Line of Actual Control against Chinese People’s Liberation Army even as corps commanders of two countries’ military meet at Moldo on Monday to resolve the border issue and ease tension in Eastern Ladakh.

This is the second such meeting after the first one on June 6 happened to defuse the tensions.

The meeting between 14 Corps commander Lieutenant General Harinder Singh and South Xinjiang Military District chief Major General Liu Lin is happening on the lines of the one they held at the Chushul-Moldo border personnel meeting (BPM) point in eastern Ladakh on June 6.

The talks will continue, however, sources said: “The pull back or disengagement as of now looks unlikely.”

The volatile ground situation in Ladakh and Pangong Tso is likely to be another flashpoint after Galwan Valley patrolling point 14 where a barbaric attack was carried on Indian troops by Chinese army. Ferocious build up at the Line of Actual Control has started backed by artillery and tanks in the depth areas.

At Pangong Tso, there is an attempt by the PLA to alter the Line of Actual Control unilaterally.

The prolonged camping and a heavy presence of Chinese troops in Pangong Lake at a point which has been under Indian control has emerged to be the biggest roadblock for a possible resolution to the ongoing tussle between India and China at the Line of Actual Control.

The Chinese have built defences in several parts between Finger 4 and 8 that have been grey zones in the past. The Chinese action in Pangong Lake is seen as an attempt to change the status quo.

Indian Army has also enhanced deployment at Hot Springs, Demchok, Koyul, Fukche, Depsang, Murgo, and Galwan.

After the June 15 violent clash in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed and Chinese also suffered casualties, nothing has changed and things continue to be tense in Galwan and Pangong Tso region.

In the midst of the growing tension, India is exploring all possible military options as a response if the Chinese aggression continues.

India has also ramped up preparations on its side along the 826-km front of the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.

Indian has also found that China has deployed fighter jets, bombers and helicopters at four bases close to the LAC. It has been noticed at Hotan in Xinjiang, Ngyari and Shigatse.

There has also been Chinese PLA movement at Nyingchi, north of Arunachal Pradesh.

India too has strategically deployed its air fighters which are ready to take on Chinese aircrafts anytime.(IANS)