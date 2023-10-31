Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha officially launched 32 development projects for Urban Local Bodies in the Kashmir Division, with a total investment exceeding Rs 21.84 crore, during a ceremony on Monday.

LG Sinha emphasized that these projects, including Community Halls, Shopping Complexes, Bus Terminal Development, and Road and Drainage Macademisation, are set to bring about a transformative change in small towns.

“We are bolstering physical and social infrastructure to accommodate the growing urbanization. A city represents hope, progress, and the well-being of all its inhabitants. To achieve these aspirations, we are actively working on enhancing recreational facilities, modern urban planning, and participatory administration,” stated the Lieutenant Governor.

He stressed that the realization of future development objectives hinges on the effective implementation of plans and policies to make cities and towns more vibrant and sustainable.

“A smart city is not just a catchphrase; it’s a way of life. These well-planned infrastructure projects are evolving as a fusion of enhanced quality of life and economic growth for sustainable development, which will benefit future generations,” LG Sinha added.

During the inauguration event, the Lieutenant Governor reiterated the commitment of the Union Territory Administration to bridging the longstanding development gap and enhancing urban facilities while encouraging healthy competition among Urban Local Bodies.

“We aim to create more equitable and self-sufficient towns that preserve ancient culture and heritage, support marginalized sections of society, and attract private sector investments with a focus on both the economy and ecology,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He also highlighted the future importance of Tier-II, Tier-III cities, and small towns in driving economic development and called for a shift in mindset to facilitate private investors in harnessing the potential of diverse sectors.

On this occasion, the heads and representatives of Urban Local Bodies expressed their gratitude to the Lieutenant Governor-led Union Territory Administration for empowering the ULBs and addressing the development needs of the people.

The event was attended by officials such as Sh. Akshay Labroo, Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Sh. Sujit Kumar, DIG CKR Srinagar, and senior officers, HoDs, and representatives of Urban Local Bodies.”