SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir government has introduced a new technology to grow vegetables in PVC pipes.

Introduced by the agriculture department, hydroponic technology makes up for the space crunch mostly in urban settings.

The new technology is gaining traction across Kashmir given the cost-effectiveness of chemical and pesticide-free veggies grown inside homes or apartments where there is no land available.

Hydroponics is a method of growing crops without soil. Unlike the traditional method of growing plants in soil, Hydroponic plants get all the required nutrients from a water solution medium. Therefore the presence of soil becomes unnecessary to its survival.

“A motor is attached to the pipes which circulate the nutrient solution. It is time tested and there is no chance of disease. People who do not have land can use this technology for growing vegetables in home settings,” said Choudhary Muhammad Iqbal, director of agriculture, Kashmir, told The Kashmir Monitor.

The subtext of introducing the technology is to help people earn a livelihood by cultivating organic vegetables without looking for huge tracts of land. “The people who have access to electricity can adopt hydroponic farming. You do not need land for cultivating vegetables. You can grow it in home settings,” said Iqbal.

All the deputy commissioners have been authorized to encourage people to hydroponic farming. “We did not have enough funds. Therefore DCs are extending the help to the farmers. We are providing technical assistance to the people who intend to adopt hydroponic farming. Our teams are already working to help the farmers,” said Iqbal.

Official figures reveal that more than 3.15 lakh hectares of land are under the cultivation of different crops. Of which around 1.34 lakh hectares are under paddy cultivation. Nearly 80000 hectares of land are under maize cultivation and another 30000 hectares are under vegetable cultivation.

Around 29000 hectares of land are under fodder, while 20000 hectares are under pulses cultivation. Jammu and Kashmir is a food deficit union territory. Every year, the government imports 7.7 lakh metric tonnes of food grains from different states to meet the demand.

“Hydroponic farming is the future. This technology can revolutionize our agriculture sector. Our farmers who have to depend on weather and other patterns will be benefitted. Particularly vegetable farming will get revolutionized,” said an expert.