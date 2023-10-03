SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 03: IAS Officers Wives Association (IASOWA) under the presidentship of Dr. Amita Mehta today held a program to celebrate Gandhi Jayanta at a Government Middle School here in the peripheries of Srinagar.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the function, the speakers highlighted the different life aspects of Gandhi Ji. They explained to students the virtues of truth and honesty with the help of real-life events of the father of the nation. They beckoned the students to emulate the teachings of Gandhi Ji regarding the truth and Non-Violence in order to live a successful life.

On the occasion, Dr Mehta, President IASOWA along with Administrative Secretary, Mining, Rashmi Singh; Director, Family Welfare, Tabasum Jabeen; members of the association namely Rajini Sinha; Savita Alok, Ruchi Gupta; Dr Menisha; Mehak Shahid were also present.

They distributed the stationary and sports gear among the students. Created awareness about the life and teachings of Gandhi Ji among the students. Advised them to live by these teachings to adopt better lifestyles and choices in life. They also urged them to popularize these among their friends and acquaintances. They also planted saplings in the school premises for its beautification and environmental protection.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officers who coordinated this event included the Chief Education Officer (CEO), Srinagar, Dy CEO, Srinagar, ZEO, and Nishat besides other teachers, students, and staff of the school.