Missing SSB man arrested in Rajouri

Rajouri: The Sashtra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel, who deserted from his camp in Budgam district on Wednesday along with one INSAS rifle and magazine has been arrested in his native district Rajouri while travelling in a truck.

A police official said that a truck loaded with fruit and on way to Jammu from Srinagar via Mughal Road was intercepted at a naka on Jammu-Poonch highway in Manjakote area where during checking, SSB man Altaf Hussain was found sitting alongwith driver who was arrested on the spot.

” We have also recovered one Insas rifle magazine from his possession,” the official said.

He sais hat information of arrest of Altaf has been shared with his counterparts in Budgam—(KNO)