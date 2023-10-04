SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday attended the Founder’s Day celebration of Devki Arya Putri Pathshala Srinagar at Tagore Hall.

“The strength of the nation is determined by its knowledge, culture, and values. Educational institutions should focus on building human values, knowledge, and social consciousness to enable the young minds to shape their future life and destiny of the nation,” LG Sinha said.

Ancient India was the centre of learning and under the leadership of PM Modi, time has come to reclaim the position of Vishwa Guru, he said.

“Learning in schools should foster educational excellence, equal access to build knowledge in society and prepare students for global competitiveness,” he added.

He added that society should also come forward and contribute to such virtuous endeavours and create a suitable environment for students to develop their full potential, talents, and achieve their life goals.