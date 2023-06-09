Srinagar: Abdul Rashid, a 60-year-old farmer from South Kashmir (name changed), is currently overwhelmed with concerns as a significant spread of a new pest is greatly affecting the leaves in his orchard.

Seeking advice, he recently approached an agrichemical dealer who provided misleading information, suggesting the use of fungicides. “Unfortunately, these sprays proved ineffective in combating the pest. I am worried about substantial damage to fruit quality,” he said.

The farmers in South Kashmir are collectively experiencing frustration due to the infestation of the destructive pest called leaf miner blotch miner. In their desperation, they are willing to experiment with trial products from various pesticide companies. It is important to note that this particular pest had not been observed in the region until three years ago.

“It was initially mistaken by farmers as Alternaria leaf spots, which are fungal diseases affecting various plant species. Farmers attempted to combat it by spraying fungicides, only to discover that the fungicides had no effect. Further research revealed that these spots were actually caused by pests known as leaf blotch miners, which are larvae of different insect species such as moths, beetles, sawflies, and flies. Leafminers are typically classified by the pattern they create. Serpentine leaf mines trail snake-like across the leaf gradually widening as the insect grows. Blotch leaf mines are irregularly shaped circles that will grow,” Head Agronomist, Orchardly, a Kashmir-based agricultural start-up Mariya Dar told The Kashmir Monitor.

Mariya added that there is currently a proliferation of blotch leafminers. “The adult blotch leafminer lays eggs on the leaf, and when they hatch, the larvae enter the leaf’s surface and begin feeding on it, resulting in the formation of blotches. Afterward, the larvae emerge from the leaf, travel down the tree stem, and hibernate in debris or tree bark before pupating and maturing into adults. This life cycle repeats as the adult lays eggs again, leading to further leaf damage. The leaf falling caused by their feeding deprives the plants of the ability to photosynthesize as the food is provided by the leaves. This causes the plant to go through stress, resulting in the deterioration of apple fruit quality.”

To address this issue, Orchardly promotes the use of minimal chemicals and encourages organic methods.

“We believe in early management of pests and diseases to reduce the need for pesticide sprays. At the beginning of the season, we issued a scouting advisory, which involves inspecting orchards and collecting leaves with blotches. These collected leaves are then bagged and burned to prevent further propagation and reproduction of the pests,” Mariya said.

Additionally, Orchardly advocates for orchard sanitation, urging farmers to remove fallen fruits, leaves, and grass from the orchard. Prunings should also be cleared to prevent insects from finding shelter during hibernation. By depriving the pests of shelter, the farmers can effectively reduce the insect load for the following season, the agronomist elaborated.

“Farmers can utilize sticky traps, which are sheets coated with super glue. These traps are color-coded, with yellow being suitable for capturing leaf blotch miners. While some farmers may worry about attracting bees with the yellow color, the traps are designed in shades that do not attract bees, thereby sparing beneficial insects. The trapped adult insects can be analyzed to identify both beneficial insects and potential threats, allowing for effective insect monitoring. Another solution we have implemented is partnering with a Dutch company called Koppert, which focuses on the biological control of pests and a range of bio-agents with less/negligible residue levels. These initiatives aim to reduce the reliance on chemical treatments unless the disease exceeds the threshold level,” she said.

Mariya emphasized that it is crucial to raise farmer awareness and provide education on identifying and effectively managing this pest.

“Without timely intervention, the infestation may continue spreading to other districts, potentially posing a threat to apple production. Moreover, excessive pesticide use can pose health hazards to farmers and the general population, including a detrimental impact on pollinators. Controlling the disease at the beginning of the season or post-harvest is crucial to prevent the insects from reaching the threshold level and causing further damage,” she said.