Soro: A minor girl was burnt alive in Baringia village under Khaira Police Station in Balasore district of Odisha.

According to reports, the minor was killed by pouring kerosene over her inside the toilet.

According to reports, on Sunday morning, a young man set fire to an eighth-grade student in a toilet in Baringia village.

Hair strands, a lighter, and a bottle of poison were recovered from the bathroom.

However, till now the reason behind the gruesome killing is yet to now known.

Police have detained the alleged miscreant for questioning.