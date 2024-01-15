Mumbai: Television actress Hina Khan is currently on her second Umrah trip, visiting the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah. She has been sharing several glimpses of her spiritual journey on Instagram, expressing her deep emotions.

Hina reached Madinah on Sunday, sharing heartfelt notes about her experience. She mentioned her longing to revisit Madina Sharif and her disappointment at not securing an appointment for Ziyarat through the Nusuk app.

In one of the Instagram stories, Hina shared, ” I just can’t begin to share my experience with you guys… like what just happened. Speechless crying..’

In her next story, she wrote, “I had been longing to come back to Madina sharif.. But this time due to some reason I couldn’t get the appointment from Nusuk app for ziyarat to visit Roza- e-Rasool (saw).. No slots available for women till 20th January.. I became extremely sad and disappointed, decided to go inside haram and pray for a while..finished my prayers, I was leaving to go back to the hotel but something kept telling me, go as far as u can reach.. I started walking ..And I guess Huzoor (pbuh) saw my earnest prayers and made it possible as i ended up straight to Roza-e-Rasool (saw).. They opened the gates for 5 minutes for ladies.. I wept wept and wept.. The tears perhaps were of Gratitude and Comfort that He Noticed me and saw my devotion. It’s going to be close to my heart always My favourite place for a reason..”

It’s noteworthy that the Saudi government has made it mandatory to take Riaz ul Jannah appointment if you want to pray in the noble rawdah in Masjid an Nabawi.

