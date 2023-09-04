Renowned lawyer Harish Salve has entered a new phase in his personal life by getting married once again. Recent reports confirm that the distinguished legal expert, at the age of 68, has solemnized his union with Trina in an opulent ceremony held in London. This grand event witnessed the presence of eminent guests, including Nita Ambani, Lalit Modi, Ujjwala Raut, and other notable personalities.

Harish Salve’s journey to this latest matrimonial alliance follows his previous marriages. He was formerly married to Meenakshi, his first wife, and subsequently tied the knot with Caroline Brossard in 2020. Notably, Salve and Meenakshi chose to part ways after a marriage that spanned over three decades, finalizing their divorce in June 2020. Together, they are parents to two daughters, Sakshi and Saaniya.

Videos capturing the moments of this recent wedding celebration have rapidly circulated on social media, intensifying the intrigue surrounding this high-profile event.

Harish Salve’s legal career has been nothing short of illustrious, marked by his involvement in a plethora of high-profile cases, including the landmark Kulbhushan Jadhav case. Jadhav, who faced a death sentence from a Pakistani military court on espionage charges, found a staunch advocate in Salve. Remarkably, Salve chose to charge a nominal fee of just ₹1 for his legal representation of Jadhav, a gesture that garnered him widespread acclaim and admiration.

Salve’s legal acumen has attracted a roster of prominent clients, counting the Tata Group, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries, and the ITC Group among them. His legal expertise was also brought to the forefront in the Krishna Godavari Basin gas dispute case, where he represented Anil Ambani’s Reliance Natural Resources Ltd.

In recognition of his exceptional contributions, Harish Salve was bestowed with one of India’s highest honors, the Padma Bhushan, in 2015. That same year witnessed Salve taking up the defense of Salman Khan in the infamous 2002 hit-and-run case. Khan, who had previously been sentenced to five years in prison, experienced a pivotal turn of events when the Bombay High Court acquitted him of all charges related to the 2002 hit-and-run and drunk-driving case in December 2015.

Harish Salve’s career stands as a testament to his legal prowess and steadfast commitment to the pursuit of justice. His recent personal milestone, his wedding to Trina, adds a fresh chapter to his remarkable life journey—a journey that continues to captivate and inspire all who come across it.