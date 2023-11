Sheikh Anusha, a student of 6th standard of Presentation Convent Higher Secondary School Rajbagh Srinagar has won pre-teen National Pencak Silat Championship 2023-24 Award in Bihar.

The Championship was held at Pataliputra Sports Stadium Patna Bihar from 23 November to 26 November 2023.

Anusha who hails from Rajwar Handwara of north Kashmir’s Kupwara won Gold medal in her maiden attempt in her weight category (34 to 36 Kgs) and defeated her experienced rivals with considerable point margins. The athelete previously has won Bronze medal at inter-state level this year held at Indoor Sports Stadium Srinagar Kashmir. Anusha is next preparing to play her internationals forthwith.

(With inputs from KNS)