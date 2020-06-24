Hafeez shares his COVID negative report day after PCB announces him positive

Lahore: Senior Pakistan batsman Mohammad Hafeez has claimed that he has tested negative for coronavirus after undergoing a test in his personal capacity.

On Tuesday, the Pakistan Cricket Board informed that Hafeez was one of ten Pakistan players in total who tested positive for COVID-19.

Hafeez, however, conducted a private test for “second opinion” for him and his family and said on Wednesday in a tweet that the result came out negative.

“After Tested positive COVID-19 acc to PCB testing Report yesterday, as 2nd opinion & for satisfaction I personally went to Test it again along with my family and here I along with my all family members are reported Negetive Alham du Lillah. May Allah keep us all safe (sic),” Hafeez said on his official Twitter handle with the report of his test.

After Tested positive COVID-19 acc to PCB testing Report yesterday,as 2nd opinion & for satisfaction I personally went to Test it again along with my family and here I along with my all family members are reported Negetive Alham du Lillah. May Allah keep us all safe 🤲🏼 pic.twitter.com/qy0QgUvte0 — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) June 24, 2020

According to PCB, the players who had tested positive for the virus were Fakhar Zaman, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Wahab Riaz, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan.

All these players are part of the squad scheduled to travel to England on June 28 for three Tests and as many T20Is currently scheduled to be played in August and September.

The players and player support personnel, who have tested negative, will assemble in a bio-secure environment in Lahore on June 24 and will undergo second round of testing on June 25, said the PCB.

The players and player support personnel, who will test negative on June 25, will depart for Manchester on a chartered flight. Within 24 after hours after arriving in the UK, they will be tested by the ECB medical panel.