Gunfight breaks out in Budgam

by Monitor News Bureau 0
Indian soldiers gearing up for a gunfight. (File Photo: IANS)

Srinagar: Gunfight breaks out between militants and government forces in charer Shareef area of in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Monday.

According to the reports , a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in charar shareef.

 

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.

A senior police officer confirmed that the exchange of fire between the joint team and the militants. As per the sources, two to three militants are believed to be trapped.(GNS)

