September 18 (Monday) will be the first day of Islamic month Rabi-ul- Awal and September 29 will be Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) as the moon for the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal – the third month of Islamic (lunar) calendar, was not sighted anywhere in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday night, announced Grand Mufti J&K, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam.
Grand Mufti clarified that no information about sighting of Rabi ul Awwal crescent was received from any part of Jammu and Kashmir as on September 16.
The blessed month, Rabi-ul-Awwal, as such will start from September 18″, he said
“The Eid Milad-un-Nabi will fall on September 29, 2023 (Friday)”, he said said.
(With inputs from KNO)