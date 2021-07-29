Google Drive is getting major security update. Know more?

Google is lining up a major security update for the Google Drive cloud storage platform, and this will roll out on September 13 this year. The major reason behind this update is to make file sharing more secure. You should be hearing more about this update from Google, for your account, in the coming days. Google warns that this security update will have a significant bearing on the files you have in Drive, with links used for some files getting changed and may lead to new file access requests as well. For most users now, Drive us showing a banner talking about this security update and listing the files that will be impacted. You can choose to apply this update or remove this security update, though the latter is of course not recommended. The security update will update the file links and include a resource key.

• To check for this notification, open your Google Drive in the web browser and look for a banner at the top of the window. Here, click on “See Files”. This will show you a list of files that would be impacted by this update and while people who may have already viewed these would continue to have access, other users may still have to request for permission again.

• Google says that on September 13, 2021, a security update will be applied to some of your files. People who have already viewed these files will still have access. Others may need to request access. You can remove the update from specific files and drives, but that should only be considered for files that are posted publicly. This change will be applicable across platforms, including the Drive apps for Android phones and the Apple iPhone, as well as Drive on the web.

• To apply the security update for impacted files, you don’t really need to do anything. It is applied by default. You can see this status as “Applied” under the Security Update banner. If however you want to remove the security update, you can hover the mouse cursor over each file and you’ll see a Remove Security Update option. Click on that to revert the file to the earlier security standard.