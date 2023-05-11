SRINAGAR, May 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the additional train halt between Awantipora and Kakapora in south Kashmir by Indian Railways.

“Good news for deepening connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir,” Modi said in a tweet while sharing the news of addition of train halt by Ministry of Railways in south Kashmir.

“Bringing culturally rich Kashmiri towns on the Railway network! Amid cheers and celebrations, the long-pending demand for the Ratnipora Halt between Awantipora and Kakapora has finally been fulfilled. This halt will make mobility easier in the region with accessible transportation,” the Railways Ministry said in a tweet.

