PAGD hoodwinked people for years over Article 370: Chugh

SRINAGAR: BJP National General Secretary and In-Charge of J&K, Tarun Chugh, sharply reacted on Saturday to the statement made by NC vice-president and former CM Omar Abdullah over Article 370, saying, “NC and other constituents of PAGD approached the Supreme Court if the law was hollowed already.”

Chugh questioned why NC and other regional parties knocked on the door of the Supreme Court for the restoration of Article 370. He said, “NC, its leadership, and the Gupkar gang hoodwinked the people of Jammu and Kashmir for years over Article 370, and today, when the law is nowhere, these political parties are once again triggering the sentiments of people on it.”

Chugh stated that ST, SC, OBC, and other underprivileged classes were deprived of their rights by these political clans with the existence of Article 370. With its abrogation, people from all communities have been given their rights.

Hitting out at the NC vice-president, Chugh said that until yesterday, former CM Omar Abdullah was reluctant to take part in elections, but after sensing their defeat on the ground, they have once again started to make statements on Article 370 and exploit people’s sentiments.