Chairman DLSA G’bal visits Subsidiary Jail, Dignibal

GANDERBAL: Chairman, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Ganderbal, Ritesh Kumar Dubey, today visited Subsidiary Jail, Dignibal Ganderbal, to review the conditions of inmates and the prison.

The Chairman DLSA, Ganderbal was accompanied by Nusrat Ali Hakak, Secretary DLSA, Ganderbal.

During the visit, Chairman, DLSA, Ganderbal along with Secretary DLSA inspected barracks and enquired about problems faced by prisoners and under-trial prisoners.

He inspected the condition of Subsidiary Jail, Dignibal Ganderbal and interacted with inmates to understand their concerns with respect to their regimen, food, sanitation hygiene etc in addition to access to legal representation.

He meticulously inspected the meals, ensuring that they met the necessary standards for health and nutrition. He also inspected the kitchen and examined the standards followed in the preparation of food items.