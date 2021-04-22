In a region mired in conflict, it takes all the more courage, and perseverance to be the voice of the voiceless, and to separate facts from propaganda. Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Bureau·
Latest News
··1 min read

JKPCC scams: Crime Branch raids multiple locations in Kashmir

Srinagar: Sleuths of Crime Branch Kashmir Thursday carried out raids at different places in cases related to JKPCC scams.

An official said that teams of CBK carried out raids in central Kashmir’s Nishat and Ganderbal besides in areas of north-Kashmir’s Sopore.

The raids, as per the official, are being carried out in a case FIR No. 18/21 involving JKPCC scams.

It was however not immediately known whether any recovery has been made at either of the places, even as the official maintaining that more raids are expected at other places as well. (GNS)

Next
CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury’s son Ashish dies of COVID19
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor