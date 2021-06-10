Goal of judiciary is to provide easy access to justice for every citizen: Justice Magrey

Kupwara: Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Judge, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir, Chairman Building & Infrastructural Committee, Executive Chairman JK LSA and Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Judge, High Court Jammu & Kashmir – Administrative Judge for District Kupwara – Thursday visited Kupwara and held series of activities during the day long tour.

Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey during the visit inaugurated e-Seva Kendra and Vidhik Seva Kendra at District Court Complex Kupwara in presence of Justice, Vinod Chatterji Koul, Judge High Court J&K (Administrative Judge for District Kupwara); Principal District & Sessions Judge Kupwara, Tasleem Arif; Chairperson District Development Council, Kupwara, Irfan Sultan Panditpori; Vice Chairman, DDC, Kupwara, Haji Farooq Ahmad Mir; Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Imam Din; SSP Kupwara; SP Handwara, Muzamil Ahmad Wani Secretary DLSA,besides otherJudges’ Lawyers and District Officers.

Speaking at the occasion, Justice Magrey said that the ‘goal of Judiciary is to provide easy access to justice for every citizen’. He said the e-Seva Kendra is the facility with which a litigant can file a suit at any Court of J&K through virtual mode and can obtain the status of the litigation and cases easily.

While inaugurating the facilities, Justice Magrey enquired about the equipment available at the Facility Centre. He directed District & Sessions Judge to make screening of PLVs and choose three PLVs who shall have computer know-how and will work on rotation basis. He also directed for submission of progress report status on daily basis.

In another event of District Legal services authority, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey distributed relief to families of covid victims in the form of cheques and food items and also distributed support equipments of wheel chairs, hearing aid with collaboration of District administration. The relief distributed valued approximately five lac rupees.

Later, Justice Magrey convened a meeting with Civil, Police and Judiciary administration at Conference Hall D.C Office Kupwara and reviewed the progress of judicial infrastructure and buildings.

Addressing the meeting, Justice Magrey said convenient and comfortable infrastructure is prerequisite for facilitating smooth deliverance of justice to the people. He reviewed the work wise status of judicial infrastructure including Court Complex Kupwara which is coming up at a cost of Rs.18.2 crore, Court Complex Handwara and other Sub Courts.

Expressing his concern over the delay in completion of Court Complex Kupwara and Handwara, Justice Magrey gave timeline for clearing the bottlenecks in completion of the buildings. He assured all possible support to the executing agencies to provide administrative sanctions if any required.

Justice Magrey asked Principal District & Sessions Judge and Deputy Commissioner Kupwara to monitor the pace of progress of the construction and give weekly progress of the execution.

Appealing all stakeholders including Chairman DDC, DC Kupwara and SSP to provide their best possible support by infrastructure development to this temple of justice, Justice Magrey said that it is the constitutional obligation of the Government to provide infrastructure to the judicial institutions for smooth delivery of justice to the citizen.

Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey thanked Principal District & Sessions Judge Kupwara, Deputy Commissioner and SSP Kupwara for providing support and cooperation to make the visit successful. (GNS)