Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has invited applications for the Internship 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is a statutory body established under the Food Safety & Standards Act, 2006 under the aegis of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India. It is the apex body responsible for ensuring food safety and compliance with food standards across the country. FSSAI internship program will provide Interns with unique learning opportunities in various areas of food regulation of food safety administration.

Eligibility Criteria

Students pursuing a full-time Graduate/Post Graduate Degree/higher degree from a Recognized Institute within India/ abroad, in any of the following:

a. Pursuing Post Graduate Degree/B.Tech/BE from a recognized University or Institution in Chemistry or Biochemistry or Food Technology or Food Science & Technology or Food & Nutrition or Edible Oil Technology or Microbiology or Dairy Technology or Agricultural or horticultural Sciences or Industrial Microbiology or Toxicology or Public Health or Life Science or Biotechnology or Fruit & Vegetable Technology or Food Safety & Quality Assurance.

ADVERTISEMENT

b. Business Administration & Management including policy regulation and related fields – Only at FSSAI(HQ)





C. PG Diploma/Degree in, Journalism, Mass Communication, and Public Relations.





d. B.E. / B. Tech (Only 3rd and 4th Year students not for 2nd or 1st Year) in Computer Science/ Information Technology Software Engineering or related Stream.





e. Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in Public Policy Public Administration. – Only for FSSAI (HQ).





f. Bachelor/Master of Law – Only for FSSAI(HQ)

Note:

All the students who have completed their above-mentioned courses are not eligible and therefore need not apply.

Multiple applications will not be entertained.

All candidates to ensure that the place for an internship that they are opting for has the subject/topic available with that place i.e. in the case of FSSAI lab only technical qualified candidates will be eligible.

For any query related to the Internship Programme at FSSAI, students may contact through email at [email protected] only.

3. Tenure

The internship will be available throughout the year at different points of time, Internship will be offered for the duration of up to 03 months, which may be extended to a maximum period of 06 months. No internship of duration less than a month will be offered.

4. Place of Internship and area/domain available for internship –

Sl. No. Region Topics/Subjects for internship 1. FSSAI (Hqs.)

New Delhi Standards

Regulation/Codex

Regulatory Compliance

SMS

Human Resource

Finance & Accounts

Imports

Quality Assurance

Legal

IT

Social & Behavioral Change 2. Regional Offices

NR Delhi, Mumbai,

Chennai & Kolkata) Food Imports Clearance and

Licensing 3. National Food Laboratory, Ghaziabad and Kolkata Food sampling and testing.

5. Working Space

Interns would be required to have their own laptops. FSSAI shall provide working space, internet facility, and other necessities but shall not cover local lodging and travel facilities. FSSAI will not bear the expenses of any Boarding.

6. Application Process

(a) Interested and eligible students can apply online in the specified format as per the timelines provided by FSSAI. Applicants, who have applied for internships in previous months, need to apply afresh.

(b) The shortlisted candidates may be required to submit a short write-up/presentation for final selection.

(c) The final list of selected candidates along with their date of joining and Internship tenure would be declared online on the FSSAI website by the respective office where they have opted for an internship.

(d) At the time of joining, Intern would be required to carry a letter from their Institute indicating his/her status in the Institution as a student and a “No Objection Certificate” for allowing him/her to undergo the Internship Program for the period for which he/she is selected, if applicable. A character certificate from the authority of the Institute, along with proof of educational qualifications as mentioned in the application form would also need to be submitted at the time of joining for the internship.

(e) Since, Internship scheme will be scheduled every month throughout the year, hence any request for an extension of joining time by the interns for more than a week will not be accepted.

7. Assignments

Interns would be attached to one of the several Divisions at FSSAI (HQ)/ROs/Labs depending on the academic and technical training and assigned project(s) related to

different aspects of Food and Nutrition Management Processes.

8. Stipend

A stipend of Rs. 10,000/- (Rupees ten thousand only) for the internship period will be given

to the deserving Interns on the recommendation of the Office/Division that they are

attached with by the respective FSSAI (HQ)/Regional Offices/Laboratories. The criteria for deserving interns will be decided based on their (a) attendance, (b) assessment by their respective reporting officers; and ( c) evaluation of the report by the Committee.

9. Certificate

All the interns will be awarded a certificate by the respective FSSAI (HQ)/Regional Offices/

Laboratories on successful completion of the internship i.e. on submission and review of final report/presentation.

Important Dates –