Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Actor Taapsee Pannu’s houses raided by Income Tax department

The Income Tax Department, on Wednesday, conducted searches at Anurag Kashyap, actor Taapsee Pannu, and filmmaker Vikas Bahl’s Mumbai residence. According to our sources, the raid is conducted and is related to Phantom Films.

For the uninformed, Phantom Films was a film production and distribution company established by Anurag Kashyap, director Vikramaditya Motwane, producer Madhu Mantena, and Vikas Bahl. The company was dissolved in October 2018.

The Income Tax Department searched around 22 places in Mumbai and Pune including actor Taapsee Pannu, Director Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Behal, and two companies Phantom Films and Kwan Talent management.

Agency was getting input that these actors, directors, and companies were generating income but not filing proper income tax. IT team reached Taapsee Pannu’s Goregaon Residence and Anurag Kashyap’s Residence in Oshiwara on Wednesday morning.

According to the agency, Phantom Films was indulged in Tax Evasion so they are checking company records and investment documents.

Congress Leader Ashok Chavhan and NCP Leader Nawab Malik criticised the central government for this raid and said that this is the misuse of agency for criticising central government policies.