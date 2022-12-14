As Argentina has reached the World Cup final, all eyes are now on the second semi-final match between Morocco and France.The two sides have played each other 11 times before, with Morocco winning on one occasion and France winning seven times.

Three matches resulted in a draw. They have never faced each other at a major tournament and their last meeting was a 2-2 draw in an international friendly in 2007.

France will face Morocco, after the 2018 champions beat England 2-1 and the North African side beat Portugal 1-0.

Defending champions France look to be in great form since the beginning of the FIFA World Cup 2022. With the exception of the Tunisia match, they have won all the matches in the tournament so far.

The African side finished top of Group F after beating Belgium and Canada and earning a goalless draw with Croatia.

The last-16 clash saw Morocco celebrate a historic World Cup win over Spain.

They beat Luis Enrique’s side 3-1 on penalties after neither side managed to score in normal and extra time. They then had a hard-fought 1-0 win over Portugal to become the first African nation to reach the semi-finals.