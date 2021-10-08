Family members, relatives of slain school principal stage silent sit-in outside Civil Secretariat, Sgr

Srinagar: Family members and relatives of slain school principal Friday staged a silent sit-in outside civil secretariat Srinagar and demanded justice.

Members of Sikh community, majority of whom were family members and relatives of slain school principal Supinder Kour, who was shot dead along with her colleague Deepak Chand, at Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Sangam, Eidgah, Srinagar, walked on foot from Aloochibagh to Civil Secretariat.

Funeral procession of school principal Sapinder kour who was shot dead on Thursday. People were chanting slogans demanding justice. pic.twitter.com/WkXxYk6qYL — The Kashmir Monitor (@Kashmir_Monitor) October 8, 2021

“The family members of Kour were carrying her body on a stretcher and when they reached the Civil Secretariat, they staged a silent-sit-in,” witnesses said.

Senior police officers reached the spot and persuaded the family members of Kour to take her body to Batamaloo cremation ground for last rites.

However, the family members of slain Kour demanded “justice and stern punishment to the killers” before proceeding for cremation ground—(KNO)