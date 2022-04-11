Srinagar: Kashmir valley based production house Rahi Khan (RK) Productions on Sunday appealed J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha and Secretary Tourism & Culture Sarmad Hafeez to look into ‘overcharging by the hoteliers’.

In a statement, the owner of RK Productions Rahi Khan claimed that hotels across Kashmir were charging exorbitant rates to the film units.

“Since it is tourism season, the hoteliers are taking an undue advantage on the rates,” he said.

“The government, especially the line producers are making every effort to bring back the film units to Kashmir but the high prices charged by the hotels will bring a bad name to Kashmir and its tourism Industry,” Khan said.

“We come across many film units who can stay in five stars and three stars as well. One who can prefer the three stars is being charged equal to a five star hotel these days which is totally wrong and unethical,” he claimed.

Khan said overcharging will lead to the cancellation of major film shoots.

“The LG Manoj Sinha is himself interested in reviving the film shooting culture so we request him and Secretary Tourism to look into this issue on priority basis,” he said.

RK Productions is known for holding the various film, advertisement and song shoots from Bollywood, Tollywood, and Pollywood.